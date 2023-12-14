During an MOT, a tire mechanic looks at various things. For example, he checks the tire pressure, whether there are bulges on the tire, whether the carcass is visible and how deep the grooves are. According to tire industry organization VACO, this check is not enough. The association investigated how many Dutch cars drive on tires that are too worn. The results are not pleasant.

VACO checked the tires of 1,501 cars from 21 different car brands and the rubber from 78 tire suppliers. The conclusion: 5 percent of cars have at least one tire that needs to be replaced immediately. So 95 percent have good tires, which is okay, right? Not according to the VACO: 'If you were to convert this (the percentage of Dutch cars with overly worn tires, ed.) to the total fleet in the Netherlands, it would amount to approximately half a million cars.'

Half of the cars whose tires had to be changed had shoes so worn that it was a criminal offense. A minimum tread depth of 1.6 millimeters applies to tires, but during the MOT, a mechanic must advise you to change tires if the depth is 2.5 millimeters or more. That's on time, you might say, but there are still plenty of Dutch cars driving around with worn-out tires.

Why do so many cars have worn tires?

VACO director Carlo Hijzen points out the increasing gaps between maintenance visits. '30,000 kilometers is no longer an exception. This especially applies to electric cars. The danger is that a car drives tens of thousands of kilometers without a professional looking at it. As a driver you have no idea to what extent your tires have worn out or been damaged in the meantime,” says Hijzen.

Tire specialist Daan Hoogendoorn emphasizes the additional danger that EVs pose: 'I am shocked every week by what I see. And don't think that it is only the older cars that drive on dangerous tires. Electric cars are heavy and accelerate quickly. In combination with fanatical driving behavior, a tire can wear out much faster.' For example, he once came across a young EV of which you could see the steel belt of the tires. 'Very dangerous', according to Hoogendoorn.

Keeping your tires in good condition is also good for your wallet

Hijzen also provides tire advice: 'Have your tires and wheels checked twice a year for damage and wear. And check your tire pressure every two months.' According to him, this can also save you money. 'By properly maintaining your tire you also use less fuel and the tire wears out less quickly. So you not only drive more safely, but also more economically,” says Hijzen.