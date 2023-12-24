Such a brutal military campaign against Palestine has not been seen since the Nakba of 1948, but in the latest attacks on the Gaza Strip a series of factors denote an unprecedented level of inhumanity: relaxation of protocols to limit civilian deaths, authorizations to strike targets not military, artificial intelligence to generate a greater number of targets, helped make Israel's Operation “Steel Sword” among the deadliest carpet bombings ever. In an investigation conducted by +972, focusing on interviews with members of the Israeli services, Palestinian testimonies, documentation from Gaza and official statements from the Defense Forces (IDF) and other Israeli institutions, demonstrate that the carpet bombings against the so-called force targets” or “matarot otzem” for the army – targets of a non-strictly military nature such as private residences, public buildings, infrastructure and skyscrapers – are clearly increasing compared to the past.

Cynical calculation

Attacking these objectives, according to Israeli army sources, serves above all to create a “shock effect” and to induce Palestinian society to put “civil pressure” on Hamas; this is why we have witnessed a disproportionate number of civilian deaths in the last two months. Tsahal knows what the number of potential civilian casualties is shortly before launching an attack and, in at least one case, the military has approved the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians to assassinate a single senior Hamas commander, counting these casualties as “damage collateral”. “Nothing happens by chance,” said a former officer, “if a three-year-old girl dies under the rubble, someone decided it was necessary to murder another person.”

Israeli missile and aviation targets can be divided into four categories: tactical targets, classic military targets such as armed cells, weapons depots, missile launchers, headquarters, observation points; underground targets, mainly tunnels built by Hamas under civilian homes; force targets, including skyscrapers in the center of cities, infrastructure and public buildings such as mosques, universities, banks and government offices; and operational homes, where the destruction of entire residential areas is expected to target a single person suspected of belonging to Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

Since October 7, Israel appears to have placed particular attention on the last two categories. In the first hours of the conflict, the IDF announced that out of 2,687 targets hit, 1,329 were considered force targets. According to various IDF sources, until the current conflict, the protocol allowed the force's targets to be struck only in the absence of residents and at the scheduled time of the attack. But several testimonies and videos recorded in Gaza demonstrate that since October 7, many of them have been attacked without warning the occupiers, thus killing entire families.

“Intelligent” destruction

Contributing to the relentless increase in the number of victims and the extensive damage inflicted on the infrastructure of civilian life in Gaza is the widespread use of a system called “Habsora” (“Gospel”), based largely on artificial intelligence which “generates” objectives much more quickly than in the past. “For comparison, if previously the army identified 50 targets in Gaza in a year, artificial intelligence produces 100 per day, of which 50% are hit,” a former IDF officer told the Guardian. A short note published on the IDF website states that the army is using artificial intelligence to “produce targets at a rapid pace through rapid automatic extraction of intelligence data” and several sources close to the IDF have confirmed that in In recent years, systems such as the Gospel have contributed significantly to drawing up the lists of members of terrorist organizations, providing a database of approximately 30-40 thousand militants.

The AI ​​system, in the words of another former intelligence officer, can be characterized as a “factory for mass extermination.” The growing use of artificial intelligence systems like Habsora allows the army to carry out bombings of residential buildings where even a single Hamas member lives, but on a massive scale. This type of attack differs from the protocol used in the past, and as IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stated on October 9, “the emphasis must be more on damage than on accuracy.” The goal for Israel is to “kill as many fighters as possible,” which is why restrictions on the number of Palestinian civilian casualties have been significantly loosened. “The feeling is that the army is aware that it failed on October 7, and wants to restore a victorious image to the Israeli public to save its reputation,” said another source close to the services cited in the investigation.

A new Nakba?

The consequence of this strategy is the staggering loss of life we ​​have been witnessing in the Strip since October 7. Over 300 families have lost ten or more family members in the bombings of the past two months – a figure 15 times higher than the deadliest war in Gaza in 2014. According to the Government Communications Office in Gaza – the same one that provided the death toll since the Ministry of Health stopped doing so on November 11 due to the collapse of health services in the Strip – by the time the ceasefire took effect on November 23, Israel had killed 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza; among these there were approximately 6 thousand children and 4 thousand women, over 67% of the victims. Data provided by the Ministry of Health and the Information Office – both controlled by the Hamas government – do not differ greatly from Israeli estimates. The Gaza Ministry of Health did not specify how many of the victims belonged to the military wing of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, but the Israeli army claims to have killed between 1,000 and 3,000 armed Palestinian militiamen, although Israeli media say many fighters are buried in the rubble or inside the Hamas tunnel system, without appearing in the official count.

As documented by the Al Mezan center, to date Israel has bombed the University of Gaza, the Bar Association, a United Nations school building, a building of the Palestinian telecommunications company, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Culture, streets, and dozens of skyscrapers and homes – particularly in neighborhoods north of Gaza City. According to the UN, 1.7 million Palestinians – a large part of the population of the Strip – remained displaced after October 7 and for many it is a partial or total attempt at ethnic cleansing. A “new Nakba”.