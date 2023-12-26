Who was the first Disney princess in history? Everyone believes that she is Snow White, but it is a false myth that has spread over the years.

Snow White was not the first Disney princess in history. There was another one before. This little storybook princess is often considered the entertainment company's first princess because of her 1937 film. However, technically, another animated heroine debuted three years earlier.

Although Snow White marked the beginning of feature films focused on princesses, the first true Disney princess was Persephone, the protagonist of a short film called “The Goddess of Spring”, part of Disney's Silly Symphony series, released in 1934.

Why is Persephone the first princess of the company?

Persephone, based on the Greek mythological figure, tells the story of his kidnapping by Hades and its consequences in a nine-minute short. Although Persephone's screen time is brief, she embodies the traits of a traditional Disney princess and sets the standard for future heroines from the company, including Snow White and other later leading ladies.

Smithsonian Magazine notes that although many later Disney heroines such as Snow White challenge the idea of ​​needing royal lineage to be princesses, The fact that Persephone is the daughter of Zeus technically places her as royalty, according to Greek mythology.. This royal status of Persephone influenced the princess model that Disney would follow in her films, although other princesses would later challenge this standard set by Persephone's story in “The Goddess of Spring.”

