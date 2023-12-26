Meet the first Disney princess who paved the way for the arrival of Snow White, Cinderella, or Sleeping Beauty

In the vast realm of Disney stories, where princesses sing with birds and dance in enchanted forests, there is a heroine who, although lesser known, played a crucial role in this magical legacy. This is the story of Persephone, the first disney princesswhich paved the way for the following princesses.

The image of the goddess, with her grace and connection with nature, was revealed to the world three years before Snow White made his film debut. Based on the Greek goddess of the same name, she not only embodies the essence of a princess by the standards of the animated mouse company, but also laid the foundations for the company's future protagonists.

Persephone's legacy in animation

In 1934, Disney presented “The Goddess of Spring” as part of its Silly Symphony series, introducing Persephone to audiences. This work, although brief, was revolutionary. She not only possesses an inherent nobility, being the daughter of Zeus, but also share a special connection with animalsa characteristic feature of the princesses depicted in the mouse company's animation.

The gestures and appearance of the first princess influenced the creation of later characters. His dance moves and spins, captured in the early designs, can be seen reflected in later classics. Even his style and appearance became a precedent for the company's heroines.

A crucial antecedent for the “first princess” in cinema

While “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” from 1937 is often recognized as the first feature film with a Disney princess, the other princess had already established several elementos clave en “The Goddess of Spring”. This short not only tested the viability of a main human character, but also experimented with animating more realistic gestures and movements.

Although “The Goddess of Spring” did not achieve the fame of other Disney films, it is essential recognize the importance of the Greek goddess and princess in the history of these figures in the mouse company. Her role as a pioneer has largely been left in the shadows, but without her, the princess concept of this company that we know today might have been very different.

The princesses in the first decades of the company

Las princesses They have been a fundamental pillar in the company's narrative since its first decades. The first princesstechnically, was the personification of the Greek goddess in “The Goddess of Spring” (1934), although it is commonly Snow White who received this recognition with her feature film in 1937. These first princesses established a model of grace, nobility and goodnesscharacteristics that would define Disney princesses for years.

In these formative years, the princesses created by the mouse company personified the idealized femininity of her time. Snow White, for example, was the embodiment of innocence and sweetness, highly valued aspects then. His success was followed by Cinderella in 1950 and Sleeping Beauty in 1959, both perpetuating this archetype of gentle and virtuous woman.

It is first princesses They also shared a common element in their stories: overcoming adversities through kindness and hope. They face the envy of their stepmothers, the cruelty of their adoptive family, or a curse. Despite these tests, maintain their integrity and goodnesswhich eventually leads to a happy ending.

These stories, although belonging to a different era, have left a lasting legacy. The influence of these first princesses remains palpable in the narratives and styles of current charactersmarking a crucial start in the evolution of princesses.