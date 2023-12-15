The start of the winter season was positive forarrival of snow on our mountainsespecially coming from a terrible year like 2022 but, despite the snowfalls received deficit is still large and stands at -44%.

The CIMA Foundation (International Center for Environmental Monitoring) takes stock of the situation, according to which the situation is certainly better compared to 2022, black year for weather and environmental conditions in the Alpsbut with great variety between different sectors. There is snow in the Aosta Valley and the central Alps more abundant than usual, while elsewhere there is less than average snowfall.

Thanks to lower than normal temperatures and the arrival of disturbances, snow fell heavily in most of the Alps, but not in the western Alps and the Apennineswhere the temperature were higher than normal. According to CIMA, this is the main factor that explains the absence of snow at high altitude, together with little rainfall who reached these areas between November and early December.

Currently, therefore, despite the promising start to the season, to date the volume of nival water equivalent in the Po basin it remains below the average of recent years, with a deficit of 36%. The winter season, however, is still long and hopefully it will improve, both in the Alps and along the Apennines.

The forecast for the next few days on IconaMeteo.it