The weather conditions in the week of Long weekend of the Immaculate Conception they will remain very lively, with the arrival of new disturbances and the possibility of seeing snowflakes even at low altitudes (probably up to the plain al North).

The climate will remain cold, especially in the North: le temperatures will be wintry and in the northern regions the values ​​will generally be below the averages for this time of year.

This condition, with the presence of “cushion” of cold air near the ground in the North, will be the fundamental ingredient for the possibility ofarrival of snow up to low altitudes and plains.

In fact, between Monday 4th afternoon and Tuesday 5th, the arrival of a disturbance could bring precipitation to a large part of the territory, snow in the North down to low altitudes. In fact, it cannot be ruled out that light snowfall may reach the plains in the North-West, between Piedmont, Lombardy and western Emilia. Some flakes are not excluded even in the city of Milanoespecially at night.

During the week, then, another disturbance could arrive: between Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th, in fact, a new perturbed impulse it could bring a phase of bad weather to many regions, with intense winds and rough seas.

We remind you that this is a forecast that still presents margins of uncertaintyso we invite you to check the next weather updates.