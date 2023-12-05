Snam: purchase of the 5 billion cubic meter floating regasifier for Ravenna from BW LNG completed

Following the signing on July 6, 2022, Snam e BW LNG have finalized the acquisition by the Snam Group of 100% of the share capital of FSRU I Limitedcompany that owns the Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) “BW Singapore”, for a total amount of approximately 400 million dollars (approximately 367 million euros). There BW Singapore it can operate both as a methane tanker for the transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and as FSRU. The vessel, built in 2015, has a storage capacity of approx 170,000 cubic meters of gas liquefied natural gas and a regasification capacity of approximately 5 billion cubic meters per year.

The FSRUin order to ensure the maximization of the use of its regasification capacity, will be located off the coast of Ravenna, approximately 8 kilometers away from the coastal town of Punta Marina. It is expected that the FSRU will begin operating in Ravenna during 2025, after the conclusion of the authorization and regulatory process, as well as following the finalization of the works and works necessary for the mooring of the FSRU and its connection to the transport network, moreover, already undertaken by Snam.

“With the finalization of the purchase of BW Singapore, Snam is taking another important step to guarantee greater security and diversification of Italy’s energy supplies, in a challenging and continually evolving global context. Together with Golar Tundra, whose commissioning exercise in Piombino took place in July 2023, the two FSRUs will make it possible to bring the country’s overall regasification capacity from the current 25% to around 40% of the demand for natural gas at a national level”, commented the CEO of Snam Stefano Venier.

Yngvil ÅsheimCEO of BW LNG said: “We are pleased to partner with Snam to strengthen Italy’s energy security and diversify Europe’s gas infrastructure through FSRU BW Singapore. We are also happy to support the company in ship management and in the works necessary for the vessel’s entry into operation in Italian waters. BW LNG is committed to developing floating LNG infrastructure solutions as a world moves towards a low-carbon economy through sustainable, affordable and reliable energy supplies.”

In the next months, Snam will also start activities for the contractualization of the regasification capacity of the LNG which will progressively become available with the start of operations of the FSRUexpected in 2025.

Subscribe to the newsletter