Suara.com – The appearance of Selvi Ananda, wife of vice presidential candidate (cawapres) Gibran Rakabuming Raka, often steals attention. Not only is she beautiful, this mother of two has a calm and elegant demeanor.

Some photos even show that Selvi Ananda's face is smooth without a filter. Because from the journalist's camera, her beautiful face still looks enchanting.

“Did Miss Selvi escape the journalist's camera?” wrote the TikTok account @erina.kaesang as quoted on Friday (15/12/2023).

In several of the portraits shared, Selvi Ananda appears wearing a light blue shirt and black trousers.

Even though she was hot accompanying her husband to meet the public, her face remained smooth with lipstick still beautifying her lips.

Regarding Selvi Ananda's smooth face, Gibran once revealed about his wife's skin care after being asked by Twitter netizens in 2022.

“Mas Wali, be good at Ms Selvi's skincare,” asked the Twitter account @/yipipiw.

Gibran immediately responded. However, as is known, the Mayor of Solo often writes hilarious replies.

“Wasp oil,” replied Gibran.

Gibran's reply immediately drew various responses from netizens. How come? Tawon oil is generally used for massage, not skincare.

“Hahaha that's really funny,” said one netizen.

“Ono” wae mas wali… turns out he is a standup comedy too,” added another.

“That's skincare for my rheumatic pain, bro hahaha,” explained another.