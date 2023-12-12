After 12 years of the last anti-smoking law, it seems that a new (and long-awaited) reform is in the making, one that could put an end to smoking on terraces. The question is obvious: what does science say about it?

Is there an end to smoking on terraces? A new anti-smoking law could be around the corner. This is a law that had been relegated to the “drawer” due to the early elections. Now, the Minister of Health, Mónica García, has announced her plan to recover it.

Not much can be known at this point about what the law will be like, but new restrictions are expected to cover different areas, from tobacco in the car to vaping devices. However, it has been the possible ban on smoking on bar terraces that has attracted the most attention of Spaniards.

Beyond other debates, it is useful to know what science says about the dangers of smoking in open spaces shared with other people, such as terraces.

What does science say? In 2013, a team of researchers conducted a literature review (an analysis of scientific studies carried out until then) focused on passive tobacco consumption in open and semi-open places. The study was published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

The studies reviewed by this team analyzed the relationship between the presence of smokers and the density of particular matter of less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5). In general, the studies observed a positive relationship between the presence of pollutants such as these and the density of smokers, which also depended on circumstances such as weather, proximity and the type of environment (open or semi-open).

With this study in mind, an article in the same issue of the magazine analyzed whether the evidence provided justified restrictive measures such as prohibition. Although the article does not conclusively answer the question, it suggests that prohibiting the gathering of smokers in open spaces may be justified, but that new studies would still be necessary to draw conclusions.

Before and after. 10 years have passed and some new studies have been carried out in this context. Some of the works published in this interval were analyzed in a new review published in 2022, which also drew attention to the risks of smoking in open spaces.

There are also studies that have analyzed changes in regulations, focusing on those that have restricted outdoor smoking. These studies were analyzed in another literature review, this one published in The Lancet Public Health in 2021.

Although the authors point out that laws such as those prohibiting smoking in cars are effective, studies that analyze prohibitions in open spaces are too few.

For and against. Previous reforms to anti-smoking legislation were received with great skepticism by many, but in this last long decade they have already become fully normalized. It is possible that something similar could happen.

This is despite the data collected last year by a survey commissioned by the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine. 72% of those surveyed (6,302 participants) were in favor of prohibiting smoking on terraces, including 30.9% of smokers, with 41.5% of them advocating allowing smoking only when it can be guaranteed. certain distance.

Less and less tobacco. Spaniards smoke less and less (in 2021 half of what 10 years ago), but tobacco is still present in one way or another in our daily lives. Even so, it is to be expected that changes in legislation will generate a new debate about the measures to be taken.

It should be remembered that these could cover not only restrictions on terraces but also on vehicles and beaches, in addition to restrictions on vaping. We will have to wait to see how the negotiations develop, which will be essential for the law to move forward. The only thing that seems to have become clearer in this time is the science on the matter.

Imagen | Berkay Başak