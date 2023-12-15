From Bergamo to the Champions League, with the new technical guide, calm has returned

Aurelio De Laurentiis knew well that after the Garcia flop he needed a coach capable not only of reuniting a frayed group but also an environment that after the scudetto had given credit to the president's revolution only to then realize that the mistakes made in the summer were leading with devastating consequences.

So the number one of the Azzurri club turned to Walter Mazzarri, the unforgettable idol of the Azzurri fans who in fact welcomed him with trust. The same one that the Tuscan coach has conveyed to everyone since the first conference (pre Atalanta), returning to talk about Spalletti and the recent past, topics that Garcia had practically “banned”. Thus, although certainly a little older and perhaps less adrenaline-filled, Mazzarri presented himself to the team and supporters as the good family man called to restore serenity in the storm.

The victory in Bergamo with the consequent “liberating” embraces began by taking away some anxiety from a team that however appeared to be convalescent against Inter, Juve and also Braga but above all the success against Gasperini still allowed Napoli to remain in waterline despite the two successive defeats. In short, what has changed is the climate rather than the ranking. The achieved goal in the Chanpions round of 16 did the rest because now Mazzarri will have two months without European commitments to be able to give the team the balance it lacks. Curva B lined up with a banner: “Mazzarri inflates the net”, and even if the specific task will fall to Osimhen and his teammates, it is a nice proof of esteem for Walterone.

Even yesterday at the Christmas dinner it was all smiles and hugs, an aspect not to be underestimated given that now the calendar lends a hand in being able to recover a few points for the direct competitors. In fact, Mazzarri persists in repeating that “this team just needs to rediscover its self-esteem because it cannot have forgotten what it has shown it can do” and in fact with the wind of the public blowing the obstacles behind Cagliari (expected full house at Maradona), Frosinone in the Italian Cup and Monza (29 December) do not seem insurmountable. Also because – finally – the Fuorigrotta taboo has been dispelled. Of course, Mourinho's Roma are in the middle but with a more serene environment that battle can also be faced with less pressure.

