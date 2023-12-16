At least interesting news for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director! Masahiro Sakurai! It seems that, after learning that the game will not be dead in 2024, a peculiar story has now spread.

In this case, it seems that the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL They experienced a significant change in their atmosphere when interim head coach Antonio Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels. This change brought a more relaxed atmosphere to the team, allowing players to enjoy games such as basketball, cornhole, and Smash Bros. Ultimate in the locker room.

Maxx Crosby, the team's defensive end, has now explained how this adjustment has allowed the players to relax and compete friendly before the intense moments of the games. This change has contributed to an improvement in their mentality and, surprisingly, it seems that Smash Bros. gameplay has been a key element in the team's positive transformation. You have the full report in The Messenger.

You already know that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available globally and exclusively on Nintendo Switch. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

Fuente.