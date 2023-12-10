Smart locks are becoming more and more popular. If we look at Google Trends, searches have doubled in the last two years. A report by Fact.MR indicates that sales of this type of locks will increase by 16% this decade, although some brands present much higher percentages: such as the 145% growth in sales of Nuki in Spain.

The smart home is now a reality and smart locks are an element that is gradually becoming more common. There are several types, although they are mainly defined by being connected to the internet and allowing them to be controlled from the mobile phone.

Here we explain them What models are there, how are they installed? and what we should take into account in case we are going to buy one of these smart locks.

What smart locks provide

Smart locks provide an additional layer of security. In some models it is a numerical code, in others a fingerprint and there are even those that come with their own remote control, instead of the phone.

Typically, these smart locks are a complement to the traditional house key. They are placed inside the door and most allow us to continue opening the door with the old key if we wish. We must understand them as much as an extra layer and not a replacement of the lock completely.

At the connectivity level, smart locks work using the most common protocols: via Bluetooth and some via WiFi or Z-Wave, to connect directly to the home router.

An obvious advantage of these locks is being able to open the door remotely. In our experience, it has been useful for us, for example, when the children are in front and you are hanging out on the street talking to someone or you are parking and want to allow them to get on.

How to install

The installation of these locks depends on the model, although it is easy to find models that They promise easy installation in about 15 minutes. In the most popular locks, a drill is not necessary, since they take advantage of the existing holes and there is no need to change the cylinder.

All in all, there is no general installation method and each brand opts for a different coupling mechanism. It can range from a pair of brackets that are tightened with screws, like the Nuki Smart Lock, to a system of magnets, like the Yale Linus Smart Lock.

It is recommended to read the instructions for each smart lock to ensure that there will be no problems and that it is compatible with our door cylinder.

Possible risks and problems

The lack of a common standard in smart locks means that they continue to be a product that generates many doubts. Manufacturers’ manuals are not always clear when resolving potential issues, such as connection protocol issues. The option in these cases is to use the old key, but it is a hassle for the user who trusted the modern lock.

Another detail is that a key can be lost, but it has no battery. Yeah we depend on the cell phone or a remote control, we must keep in mind that if we run out of battery or batteries we will not be able to open the door with this lock. We will have to use the traditional lock.

At a security level, it must be kept in mind that no method offers fail-safe security. Neither the traditional ones nor these smart locks. However, the encryption offered by most is AES 128, an advanced encryption standard used not only in locks, but in all types of services.

Most popular models

Below we leave you some of the most popular smart lock models:

Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro: WiFi control, automatic opening with smartphone detection, authorizations for friends and family and installation system with screws.

Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, smart lock with WiFi module, electronic lock with Power Pack battery, automatic digital lock, black

tedee Go: installation in three minutes, compatible with European profile cylinders, remote access via WiFi, AES 256 and six-month battery.

tedee Go Smart Lock Black, Bluetooth Electronic Lock with Automatic Lock and App, AV-TEST Certified (+ Wifi Bridge)

Tessa Assa Abloy: integrated in the handle, system with its own cylinder and unlocking by code.

Tesa Assa Abloy CRANK Rosette TESA MCHDR800CM, Chromed, Right Hand

Yale Linus Smart Lock: automatic unlocking, system with magnets, compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, battery life between six and nine months.

Yale Linus Smart Lock Black, secure lock, includes WiFi bridge, compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home

