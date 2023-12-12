El Hormiguero has had the honor of receiving two very well-known actors from our country. Begoña Vargas and Pedro Alonso have visited Pablo Motos to talk about his new series, Berlin, a prequel to the successful fiction that began on Antena 3, La casa de papel

This is the second time that Begoña visits the program, while Pedro Alonso has stepped on the set for the first time. Both are very excited about this new project and trust that the public will be hooked from minute one.

After mentioning some curiosities about filming and the series, Pedro Alonso has confessed that he takes a nap of at least 15 minutes anywhere, even if it is the ground, to reset and be able to return to work. That little while helps you feel like new!

For her part, Begoña Vargas has confessed that a nap is something she doesn’t do well at all, while Pablo Motos has stated that he falls like a marmot as soon as he gets sleepy, it doesn’t matter if he hears noise or not.

“They say it’s very good to take a nap with your keys,” Begoña said. This way, as soon as you are completely asleep, they fall to the floor and you wake up. Play the video and listen to the full explanation!

