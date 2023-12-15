In group F the Spanish win the play-off match against the French. In group G the Bayer avalanche. Group E: Union SG beats Liverpool and will play in the Conference playoffs. West Ham, Brighton and Rangers also pass

Oscar Maresca

14 December 2023 (modified 15 December 2023 | 00:29) – MILAN

Evening of verdicts in the Europa League, the scoreboard for the final phase has been completed. West Ham, Brighton and Rangers also go to the round of 16. Moyes' men close the Freiburg practice already in the first half, the Germans in the play-offs. A late goal from Joao Pedro sends De Zerbi's team to heaven as they celebrate with their fans at the Amex Stadium. The English could only win to finish on top and they succeeded. Gattuso's Marseille must settle for second place. In group C, the Scottish club performs a miracle and condemns Betis to their first defeat of the season at the Benito Villamarín: in the last minute Clement's team finds the decisive 3-2 and takes first position. In Roma's group, Slavia Prague overwhelms Servette and goes to the round of 16. Villarreal completes the feat against Rennes: everything happens and the game is even played until the 104th minute. The French equalize in full injury time, but the referee cancels everything. Marcelino's team wins.

group a

West Ham-Freiburg 2-0 – The match at the London Stadium is worth the round of 16. Moyes' men take first place in the group thanks to goals from Kudus and Alvarez. The Germans don't react and settle for the play-offs. Olympiacos-TSC 5-2 – Few problems for the Greek team against their Serbian opponents. At half-time the hosts were already ahead 3-0 with El Kaabi and a brace from Podence. Olympiakos spreads in the second half, also scoring the fourth goal with an own goal from Ilic. Topola's two goals are of little use, as they remain numerically inferior due to Kuveljic's red card. The hosts take advantage of it: it's a match with El Arabi. Carvalhal's men win, but are relegated to the Conference.

Ranks: West Ham 15, Freiburg 12, Olympiacos 7, TSC 1.

group b

Brighton-Marseille 1-0 – It was one of the most anticipated matches of this round, De Zerbi against Gattuso: second act. The French had two out of three results available to finish at the top, but a late goal from Joao Pedro made Brighton celebrate. In the first half, few opportunities and the game was blocked. In the second half Harit hit the post with a shot from inside the area and the home team still missed the last pass. Until the 87th minute, when the Brazilian striker decides it with a great goal: he is sixth in the competition. Joao Pedro is the best scorer of the tournament so far. The Italian derby belongs to Brighton: De Zerbi in the round of 16, Gattuso in the play-offs.

Ajax-AEK 3-1 – van't Schip's team needed to beat the Greeks to continue their journey in the Conference. Akpom gives him the lead, the guests equalize with Garcia, then Taylor ends the first half at 2-1. It's not an evening for the visitors' goalkeeper: Akpom receives and makes no mistakes in front of Athanasiadis. The challenge ends like this.

Standings: Brighton 13, Marseille 11, Ajax 5, AEK 4.

group C

Betis-Rangers 2-3 – At Benito Villamarín it was an evening of goals and twists. The guests take the lead, then are caught by Miranda, the former Cremonese Dessers after an excellent personal move puts the Scots back in front and in the 37th minute Perez restores parity: it's 2-2 in the 45th minute. In the second half the home team made it 3-2 with Perez, but the referee disallowed it due to a previous foul. Goal not validated on one side, goal scored on the other. The Rangers silence the home fans: the Jamaican Roofe throws it in in the 78th minute. Betis' defeat condemns the Spaniards to the Conference playoffs.

Aris-Sparta Prague 1-3 – Avalanche of goals in the first 45'. Priske's team absolutely wants to win and in the 4th minute they are already ahead with Kuchta. Birmancevic's personal double did the rest. There is no match, in the second half the home team shortens the gap, but it is of no use. Sparta reaches the Europa League play-offs.

Ranks: Rangers 11, Sparta Prague 10, Betis 9, Aris 4.

group d

Sporting-Sturm Graz 3-0 – Ilzer's team could only aspire to the Conference playoffs. His goal was to score more points than Rakow or hope that the opponents would also lose in case of a knockout against the Portuguese. That's how it went. In the 39th minute Amorim's men break the deadlock: Gyokeres takes care of it. In the second half Inacio jumps higher than anyone on a corner kick, again from a corner after a melee in the area, he again scores the 3-0.

Ranking: Atalanta 14, Sporting 11, Sturm Graz 4, Rakow 4.

group e

Union SG-Liverpool 2-1 – Klopp sends onto the field who has played the least this season and it shows. Blessin's team attacks, starts again quickly and finds the advantage with an excellent counterattack by Amoura. Then the Reds equalized with the first goal among the greats of the defender born in 2001 Quansah, who freed himself from the edge of the area and signed the temporary 1-1. But before the break, another restart from the Belgian team stunned their opponents: Puertas scored, goalkeeper Kelleher did poorly. Liverpool suffers, the defense is unable to close spaces and Union Saint-Gilloise with the usual Puertas also makes it 3-1. However, the referee called by VAR canceled everything due to a handball. The Belgian team wins, but it's not enough to continue in the Europa League.

lask-tolosa 1-2

Little happens in the first half, the teams don't lose their balance. To find the first goal of the match you have to wait until the 54th minute, when the guests restart and with Dallinga they break the deadlock: it is the fourth goal in the competition for the Dutch striker. Shortly afterwards the hosts equalized the score with Ljubicic's header. The guests put an end to the play-offs with Suazo's decisive goal. With this result, Martinez's team finishes second.

classification

—

Liverpool 12, Tolosa 11, Union SG 8, Lask 3.

F group

Rennes-Villarreal 2-3 – Villarreal takes the play-off for first place in the group. The Spaniards pass with a penalty from Moreno, then the French equalize thanks to Assignon. In the 63rd minute Marcelino's men returned to the front with a great goal from Akhomach: the first among the greats for the former Barcelona player born in 2004. Everything happens in the last ten minutes: in the 79th minute Bias makes it 2-2, just sixty seconds later the Spaniards regain the lead through Parejo. It's an incredible match, it's played until the 104th minute: Rennes also achieves the 3-3 which would have earned them top of the group. But the referee cancels the draw. Villarreal is first, Stephan's men stop in second place.

panathinaikos-maccabi haifa 1-2

Here the match was worth third place and therefore the Conference playoffs. Continuing the European journey is Maccabi Haifa. In the first half the guests scored the first goal of the match with David's winning header. Dego's team closes the game with Chery's decisive double. In the 89th minute Ioannidis shortens, but it's not enough. Panathinaikos eliminated.

classification

—

Villarreal 13, Rennes 12, Maccabi Haifa 5, Panathinaikos 4.

G group

Slavia Prague-Servette 4-0 – Trpisovsky's men dominate the match, the Swiss club never shows up front. In the first half the home team actually scored four goals: Doudera headed it, Schranz doubled the lead and the fastest of them was the one to throw it in, Chytil scored twice and it went into halftime at 4-0. With this result, Slavia Prague takes the top spot and condemns the Giallorossi to the play-offs.

classification

—

Slavia Praga 15, Roma 13, Servette 5, Sheriff Tiraspol 1.

H group

Bayer Leverkusen-Molde 5-1 – Only Xabi Alonso's team plays. Former Roma player Patrik Schick takes the lead with his second goal of the season, steals the ball in midfield and pierces Petersen's hands. The Norwegian defense suffers and the second and third goals of the match also arrive: Tapsoba scores, then there is Ellingsen's own goal. In the second half Leverkusen still dominates, Hlozek makes it 4-0. The Leverkusen avalanche never stops and again the Czech attacker scores the fifth goal with a shot from outside. In the last minutes Molde scored the winning goal with Kitolano.

Karabag-Hacken 2-1

At the start of the match the Hacken goalkeeper makes a mistake and Leandro Andrade takes advantage. Before the break there was also time for Benzia to double the lead. In the final, an own goal by Huseynov closes the gap, but does not change the verdict. It ends like this, Qarabag continues its European journey.

classification

—

Bayer Leverkusen 18, Qarabag 7, Molde 7, Hacken 0.

