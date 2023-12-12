Slave Zero X is now available for pre-order in GAME stores and GAME.es. The arrival of a new installment is accompanied by an exclusive edition that you cannot miss for anything in the world.

In a few months it will be launched Slave Zero X, the new installment of the saga and prequel to the original Slave Zero that was released in 1999. Do you want to return to a classic formula? With this numbernew delivery of PlayStation 5 y Nintendo Switch can.

With ideas similar to great sagas like Devil May Cry, Strider y Guilty Gear, this new Slave Zero What awaits us in this installment?

Well one constant 2.5D action in a world of biopunk aesthetics. If you reserve the game in GAME and GAME.es stores you can get this delivery from its launch day and get the original title from the 90s in digital format as a gift.

Slave Zero X Calamity Edition te espera en GAME

In addition to this, Only at GAME can you get the Slave Zero X Calamity Edition exclusively which includes an immense amount of content and extras designed for the biggest fans of the saga and also for those recently started.

Full game. Exclusive manual/guide. Control card. Exclusive character skin. Postcard set. 2 original CDs with the game’s soundtrack. Art book. Collector’s box.

So now you know, do not hesitate to reserve Slave Zero X Calamity Edition exclusively in GAME and GAME.es stores or its standard edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch to get all its content. On sale next February 21, 2024.

