The military court drama takes center stage once again thanks to SkyShowtime, which premieres William Friedkin's latest film this week.

SkyShowtime has an early Christmas gift this week for movie lovers military court judicial cinema, because there's nothing like a good court martial to shake things up. This Saturday December 23 debuts on the platform The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

Based on the work of Herman Wouk, William Friedkindirector of The Exorcist, directed and wrote the script for the film, which has the sad honor of being the last one he directed before passing away this year.

Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke y Jake Lacy lead the cast of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, which also includes Monica Raymund, Lance Reddick —who also passed away this year—, Lewis Pullman, Tom Riley, Elizabeth Anweis, Francois Battiste and Gabe Kessler.

Although it may seem like an atypical proposal to premiere just before Christmas on SkyShowtime, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is shaping up to be one of the great courtroom movies of 2023and helps alleviate one of the platform's shortcomings, its few recent film releases.

What is The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial about?

Before the movie gets to SkyShowtimewe are going to review the synopsis so that you understand why we warned in the headline that Kiefer Sutherland is going to remind you of Jack Nicholson, alluding, of course, to his role in some good men.

“This captivating film follows a US Navy first officer who stands trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain becomes unstable and endangers the lives of his crew.

At the beginning of the court-martial, Barney Greenwald (Clarke), a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to represent Lieutenant Steve Maryk (Lacy), the first Navy officer to take control of the USS CAINE from its captain, Lieutenant Philip. Francis Queeg (Sutherland), during a violent storm in hostile waters.

As the trial progresses, Greenwald begins to worry and question whether the events that took place on board were a mutiny or simply brave actions by a group of sailors who did not trust an unstable leader.

If you were missing a good military trial on screen, SkyShowtime has the remedy this Saturday the 23rd with the premiere of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, because a mutiny on board is well worth ordering a code red—for Santa Claus, of course.