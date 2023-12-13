The second season of the series arrives in 2024, with the Covenant increasing the threat level against humanity.

When SkyShowtime arrived in Spain almost a year ago, Halo: The series, one of the flagships of Paramount+served as a claim for many fans of the franchise 343 Industries subscribe to the platform.

A couple of weeks ago, Paramount shared the first trailer for the second season of Halo: The Series, which will bring back the Master Chief to confront the Covenant (The Covenant).

The second season of Halo: The Series announced its premiere in the countries where Paramount+ provides service for the February 8, 2024but that does not include Spain, since here it is SkyShowtime that will offer its episodes.

This raised certain doubts about whether Halo: The Series would premiere its second season late in our country, as is happening with others. series from Paramount+ like Lawmen: Bass Reeves or Special Operations: Lioness.

SkyShowtime will premiere the episodes of Halo: The Series almost simultaneously

Fortunately, this will not be the case: SkyShowtime has confirmed the release date of the second season of Halo: The Series in our country, which will be next Friday February 9, 2024, with double episode. From there, every Friday we will have a new chapter of this fantastic adaptation of the video games created by Bungie in 2001. Let's go with the synopsis.

“In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his elite team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. After a shocking event on a desolate planet, John can't help but feel that his war is about to change and He risks everything to prove what no one will believe: that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest bastion.

With the galaxy on the brink of the abyss, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humanity's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.”

If you had fears about a hypothetical delay in the arrival of Halo: The Series to Spain, you can breathe with relief: SkyShowtime will bring Steven Spielberg's production almost on par with its premiere in the United States.