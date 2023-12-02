Real estate market: sales slow down, demand shifts towards rentals. The analysis

The recent Nomisma 2023 report confirms this an overall decline in real estate sales by 13% compared to 2022 (50,000 fewer exchanges), as a consequence of both the pressing rise in interest rates on mortgages which led to a collapse in disbursements (-29%), and the increase in housing prices (on average + approximately 1%) and also due to the erosion of the purchasing power of Italian families: i.e prices rise for all goods, and wages remain stagnant.



This is why around 7% of demand has shifted towards rentals, increasing pressure on an already saturated sector and therefore facilitating the surge in prices: the average increase in rents is around 2%. The largest increases are recorded in Milan, Turin, Florence and Bologna (between 3% and 5%). Undoubtedly more ‘stop’ trading prices which fluctuate, on average, between a minimum of -1.3% recorded in Cagliari to a maximum of 1.3% in Milan, which confirms itself as the city with the highest increase in prices in 2023.

After 2022, in which the market recorded almost 800,000 transactions, in 2023 the sales will touch 700,000 and then contract to around 630,000 next year and drop again to around 620,000 the following year. Obviously a unchanged economic and geopolitical conditions. But if difficulties are also expected for the housing sector in 2024, on the corporate side the recovery hypotheses could materialize in the short term. The consolidation of the economic framework is clearly a fundamental aspect for the good recovery of the corporate market, which will allow investors to gain greater confidence in investing their capital in our territory.

Instead, on the price front, sooner or later they will have to fall because it would be unusual for prices to resist in the long term when faced with a reduction in trade. Sooner or later the market will have to adapt. Average sales times have decreased over the past 10 years, although some cities like Bologna, Milan and Rome have shown a slight increase in sales times; furthermore, homes in excellent condition recorded a slight drop in prices, while the prices of homes in fair condition showed a slight increase. In the last two years it has sold a lot and the offer on the market today is rather poor in quality. We need to not rush and wait to see the reconstitution of good quality real estate units that could appear on the market. Those who invest, however, must focus on quality and location and not be tempted by attractive prices that often hide poor quality especially from an energy efficiency point of view.

