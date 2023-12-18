I think that many PC gamers, who have enjoyed the different mods that the community creates for our favorite games, have always had the notion that these projects are all free. Something that is not so, since many of these talented creators charge for their mods, some under the auspices of, for example, Bethesda and its Creations platform. Among them is Emmi Junkkari, known as Elianora, who said in an interview that a large part of those who download mods are used to “receiving everything for free.”

Elianora She is a prominent figure within the Skyrim community, having more than thirty mods under her name, with such significant experience that she was even recruited by Bethesda to contribute. in the development of Starfield. Within this project, Emmi helped design the game's settings and rooms, revisiting many of the details that have delighted fans of the space exploration RPG.

Supporting paid mods

In case you didn't know, we tell you that Creations is a platform implemented by Bethesda itself where you can upload free mods, but also others that enter the so-called verified creator program of Bethesda Game Studios. “If you are accepted, you can submit your content through our official vetting process and, if approved, sell it in the Creations menu,” the studio says, adding that verified creators receive a royalty for each mod sold.

And in a conversation with VG247, Elianora expresses her support for the initiative, saying that those who distrust it have been left behind. Statement to which she adds that as she thinks, people have become accustomed “to receiving everything for free, thinking that others create content simply for pleasure.”

“New ways to compensate creators have emerged and Bethesda's modding community has been left behind,” he says.

And complementing that, he comments that the distrust of the original Creation Club did not lie in the concept, but in a certain permissiveness and little regulation. This is because according to him: “nothing was reviewed; people could upload old and new mods, even other people's work.” Something that no longer happens now, because in the current Creation old content cannot be monetized, which clearly means that all mods that are sent so that they can apply must be new and created specifically for the platform.

Finally, the renowned modder indicates that it is fair that certain creations are paid, since for her: “being able to work on what I love alongside some of the best developers in the industry and get paid for it, is too much of an opportunity.” good enough to ignore.”

“I have the freedom to bring my ideas and inspirations to life (…) If the show is successful, I could quit my job and make a living doing what I love: working on Skyrim,” says Elianora.

Furthermore, in a recent X/Twitter post, says that although he didn't use “the best words in the interview with VG247 because I'm a commoner whose native language is not English,” he's glad he “didn't piss off the entire community” of modders with these statements. Post that he has been generally well received, with answers like: “I don't see the big problem. If you want to charge for your mods, do it. If I, for example, don't want to pay for your mods, then I don't lower them, it's as simple as that. We all have to make a living and you are very talented “.

