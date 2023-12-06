It seems that this free game continues confirming content. Sky: Children of the Light has received news and here we bring you all the details.

Sky: Children of the Light

On this occasion, we can learn details of their new event. During Days of Feast, an annual two-week event celebrating winter and Christmas, Home transforms into a winter setting. The track is covered with a soft light that simulates falling snow. Weekly, the skies change with a progressive snow storm followed by sunny days.

The spirit of Belonging Guide offers new Christmas cosmetics and accessories. The Office Rooftop becomes an ice rink, while the Sleepy Traveler’s ship features event-themed spells and cosmetic items. Additionally, the Secret Area is open to everyone, linked through an NPC.

You can see the trailer of the event below:

