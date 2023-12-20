We really wanted to play Skull and Bones for several reasons. The first, because We have been hearing about him for six years. and on the other hand, that its origin must be sought from some of the grandes Assassin’s Creed of the last decade.

Black Flag and Rogue were the ones who took sailing, trading and fighting on the high seas to its highest level and transformed something like that into a true marvel.

But Skull & Bones has been delayed more than necessary until reaching the current moment, with a definitive release date for February 16, 2024. Almost a year later than the last scheduled appointment and with a Closed Beta that we tested for about five and a half hours. Six was the maximum allowed, but it was enough for us to get some first impressions.

This pirate adventure has an old look. As if it were old-fashioned, as if they had designed it a long time ago and they had not wanted to make it evolve. The beginning is chaos.

It doesn't make any sense because it's supposed to be a tutorial, but confusing more than anything else and it takes us to a moment in the game that lacks any narrative: we appear on a shore, with a huge ship split in two and a string of islets that form the first map.

In the center, an enclave where we must go to be offered the first missions: Go here, get some resources on some islands around, visit the shipwreck, get a letter and come back.

Skull and Bones It is a game that takes place in the seathat is clear, but the fact is that the phases on dry land are anecdotal and they all function as a kind of online lobby where players from different platforms intersect: Ubisoft ConnectXbox y PlayStation.

In those places we can cook, trade and pick up orders in a routine that takes us back to the old days of the MMORPG fever more than 20 years ago. Everything is simple, orthopedic, repetitive and uninteresting.

The game pattern repeats a basic formula: On land we manage resources, advance our ship's skills and equipment, and then on the high seas we do everything else; which is basically fighting, collecting materials (floating in the water or farming on islands) and sailing peacefully if we like the experience of feeling like pirates aboard their enormous ship.

It's a beta, but not everything is explained by that

The way we reach the resources of the islands sounds like a joke: since the action cannot be transferred from the sea to the land, at Ubisoft have devised a series of mini-games that allow us to saw trees or extract metals of some veins in the stone without leaving sight in the water.

On the game map there are cities, or similar things. In them we cannot disembark and only interact from a distance, as with resources, although if we feel unruly we can assault ports and try to conquer thembut first we will have to weaken the defenses on land with cannon fire and later annihilate the ships that will come to their aid.

A routine that is identical in all cases in which we opt for force instead of negotiation and commercial ties.

Precisely, conversations with some NPCs are for framing since they scrupulously comply with this pattern: we can address the chief of a tribe in a couple of very specific terms: either threatening him to declare war and wipe him off the map, or trying to flourish some type of commercial relationship.

That's how simple Skull and Bones is when we come into contact with new ports and towns. It does not seem that there is an evolution in the story beyond a system of friendships with clanstribes and bands.

This succession of events (collect mission, manage resources, launch into the high seas, complete the objectives and return to port to get the rewards) is the heart of the game and also its condemnation, because a plot arc that articulates everything is missing.

It's shocking that the whole thing seems to turn into a collecting quest to complete that, in many cases, they involve asking us to collect a specific number of objects: food, raw materials, treasures, etc. That is, the most absolute nothingness.

The ship, our home in the game

We will have to pamper our ship, which we can improve with all kinds of new items. From figureheads to helm customization, the lookout position and the corporate colors of “Soy un Pirata Malvado SA”. But unfortunately, in the beta we played the economy is a little unbalanced and they ask you for thousands of coins for any cheap trinket.

The Ubisoft game is designed to have us from one side of the sea to the other at all hours, to raise our level of infamy and be worthy of the respect of the other buccaneers. Because Skull and Bones is about that, about feeling (Ubisoft dixit) the excitement of living in a world of pirates and creating a legendalthough we don't really know why.

As we tell you, the narrative is conspicuous by its absence because Most of the missions are unrelated to characters or events and are simply a succession of places to go to get things. Along the way we may encounter some declared enemy on the high seas, and here, the only thing that truly transmits life comes into action: its cannon combat.

This is where the game really shines, when we get down to it. cannonade others to take away what they are carrying, tackle them or simply limit the influence of a factionclan the gang that is bothering us.

Of course, another alternative is to trade, ask for the good, but that is not fun. It's bland. It is better to dust off the fuses of the gunboats and aim for the masts to stop our prey and board it.

And is there anything else?

Only that is salvageable from Skull and Bones. Word. As we tell you, it is a game that smells old, in its development is supposedly MMORPG which seems to have remained a sketch of what Ubisoft imagined at some point.

The phases on land are, far from the big cities, purely anecdotal and significantly boring and when we set sail things improve somewhat depending on the mission we want to complete.

If everything requires going looking for coconuts, the toston will be served and only if we have enough infamy, cannons and bullets, can we try to reach enemies of much greater power who will require a couple of attempts before sending them down and returning to port with the piece in our possession.

There are also problems in that, such as an imbalance between the difficulty of some ships and the supposed power that we have. With similar levels, the beatings they give us are anthological. And there are no signs that they can be improved in the short term.

The closed beta barely let us play for five and a half hours and, apart from the many technical errors it has, Skull and Bones has a development that is not well thought outwhich alternates interesting moments with other incomprehensible ones and makes us suspect that when it hits the stores we are going to witness a new Redfall case.

I hope we are wrong, because we have special appreciation and desire for this title but for now what it has shown us is that the delays and doubts of the French in launching this title are well understood.

It doesn't seem like a finished, well-designed game that has clear objectives. Hopefully things will change in the remaining two months but we fear that will not be the case. It would be turning it inside out like a sock and it doesn't look like what hasn't been done in six years will be achieved in eight weeks.

Of course, we have the consolation that the Skull and Bones What we have seen was a simple closed beta. Text written by José Luís Sanz for Hobby Consolas.