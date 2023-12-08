Ubisoft announces a premium edition of the game that will hold a closed beta next week.

Skull & Bones finally has a release date

Ubisoft has been one more to attend The Game Awards 2023, where in an advertising space it has shown a new Skull & Bones trailer in which the company’s umpteenth leak has been confirmed: the game will be published on February 16, 2024 after accumulating a total of six delays.

The new thing from Ubisoft will take players into a dangerous world where you will have to follow your own rules to go from being nobody to sharing the infamy of the most fearsome pirate leaders. Under the pretext of learning from the most seasoned sea lions, shipwrecked men and women from all over the world made their names for themselves. the ungovernable Indian Ocean. His goal was to overthrow those in command and, over time, compete against each other to become the most fearsome pirate leader of all.

Skull & Bones now announces a premium edition which will have early access to the game three days before its launch, that is, from February 13. Luckily, next weekend there will also be a preview, a closed beta that will take place from December 15 to 18. That said, it is only worth remembering that the game will come to PC through Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store, also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

