If we talk about video games with turbulent development, it is an obligation to mention Skull and Bones, whose original announcement took place in that distant 2017 at an E3 presentation. Luckily, it looks like the wait will be over soon.

During The Game Awards 2023, Ubisoft’s naval combat video game reappeared with a new trailer where we saw more gameplay scenes. Luckily, there was some big news at the end that will excite fans who, for years, have been waiting for the official release.

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year



In the trailer that was shared at the awards ceremony, the French company confirmed that the controversial Skull and Bones will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5 starting next February 16, 2024. Subscribers to the Ubisoft+ service will be able to play it 3 days before, that is, the February 13th.

To make the wait more pleasant, the multiplayer game will hold a closed Beta of the December 15 to 18, 2023. Registrations are now open on all platforms.

We won’t tell you more, below you can see the new Skull and Bones trailer:

But tell us, are you still waiting for this Ubisoft title? Do you think it will meet expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find all the announcements from The Game Awards 2023 if you click on this link.

Related video: Stolen nominations at The Game Awards 2023



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente