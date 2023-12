One of the robbers sang a Christmas carol, while the tied residents were terrified. “Completely unconscionable,” the public prosecutor said about the robbery of a home near Assen. A 40-year-old man from Enschede has been sentenced to six years in prison and a TBS with compulsory treatment for his part in the robbery. “What are you doing to me?” the man responded. He was also a suspect in the Daan Mellée murder case from Enschede.