There are only a few weeks left until the arrival of Christmas, and stores have taken the opportunity to launch their previous campaigns with interesting discounts on all types of devices: televisions, consoles, Amazon devices and much more. These are six of the best offers that we can find in the store during the campaign Get your Christmas from MediaMarkt early.

Echo Pop with Philips smart bulb





The latest smart speaker launched by Amazon is back on sale after being on sale during Black Friday. On this occasion, in MediaMarkt’s Adelanta tu Navidad campaign, we can find the Echo Pop in a pack that includes a Philips smart bulb. All this at a price of 20.99 euros instead of the usual 67.98 euros.

The Echo Pop is a smart speaker intended, above all, for playing high quality music, since it has an improvement in the sound section compared to the Echo Dot. It integrates a 1.95-inch speaker and has a hemispherical design. We find the physical buttons, this time, at the top, as well as the LED light that tells us if we have pending notifications.

Echo Pop with Philips bulb

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

We can also find another pack that includes two Echo Pop. In this case, its usual price is 109 euros, but taking advantage of the MediaMarkt offer it is only 41.98 euros; for less than half its official price.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Nintendo Switch





If you don’t have the Nintendo console yet, MediaMarkt has a spectacular pack de la Nintendo Switch with the Switch Sports video game (pre-installed), a strap for each leg and a three-month subscription to their online subscription. All this for 269 euros instead of the recommended price of 299 euros.

In this case, it is the classic console, it is not the one with the OLED screen. Includes two Joy-Con controllers in blue and neon red and straps to prevent them from slipping when playing certain video games. For its part, Switch Sports It is one of Nintendo’s great proposals in “sports” games with which we can enjoy great moments with family and friends.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

TCL 55C805





If you are looking for a good television to buy during Christmas, at MediaMarkt we can find a good price on the smart TV TCL 55C805. This model has a recommended price of 899 euros, but is currently available for 599 euros.

This TV integrates a Mini LED screen 55 inches and offers both 4K UHD resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is also compatible with Dolby Visionyour operating system is Google TV and it has Chromecast and the Google Assistant voice assistant. For its part, it comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports and its speakers are compatible with Dolby Atmos.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Meta Quest 2





Making the leap to virtual reality is not cheap, but at specific times we can find interesting offers on VR glasses to enjoy the catalog of video games on platforms like Steam. The Meta Quest 2 They have been on sale for a while, but today we can continue taking advantage of the fact that they are on sale at MediaMarkt for only 299 euros instead of 349.99 euros.

The Meta Quest 2 offer up to 50% more pixels (1,920 x 1,832 per eye) than its previous generation. They are comfortable to wear for hours and they weigh only 503 grams. They offer a refresh rate of 72 Hz, have 128 GB of internal storage and in their connectivity we find a USB-C port, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Dyson v12 Detect Slim Absolute





This week we find ourselves on offer again Dyson v12 Detect Slim Absolute, a broom-type vacuum cleaner perfect for cleaning almost any type of dirt. In this case, we have it on sale at MediaMarkt for 579 euros instead of the usual 699 euros.

The Dyson v12 Detect Slim Absolute weighs 2.2 kg, includes a battery with an approximate autonomy of 60 minutes and has a easy-emptying tank with 0.35 liter capacity. Its power is 150 W and it integrates an LCD screen and laser technology to detect dust. In addition, it includes different accessories.

Dyson v12 Detect Slim Absolute

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go





In recent years we have seen an increase in popularity in electric scooters. There are many models and brands that have taken the opportunity to launch their own, and at MediaMarkt we now have the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go reduced by 239 euros instead of 299.99 euros.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go has a weight of 17 Kg and offers a 700W power that allows you to climb slopes. Reaches a speed of 20 km/h and has a 450W battery that allows you to have a approximate autonomy of up to 18 hours, depending, of course, on the mode of use. In addition, it includes a drum system with eABS and incorporates LED lights on both the front and rear.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Amazon, Nintendo, TCL, Meta, Dyson, Xiaomi

In Xataka Selection | Christmas is approaching, but there is still time to prepare gifts such as smart TVs, laptops or scooters on sale: Bargain Hunting

In Xataka | Best televisions in quality price: which one to buy and seven recommended 4K smart TVs