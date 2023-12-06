Suara.com – Caretaker of An Nur Ngrukem Islamic Boarding School, Bantul, KH. Yasin Nawawi believes that Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD is the ideal pair to lead Indonesia after the Joko Widodo (Jokowi) government.

He conveyed this after receiving a visit from Ganjar’s wife, Siti Atikoh at Almunawir Krapyak Islamic Boarding School, Yogyakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023). A number of kiai and leaders of Islamic boarding schools throughout Krapyak, Yogyakarta, were present at the gathering.

“I am very determined to choose the presidential and vice presidential candidates, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Yasin.

According to Yasin, Ganjar-Mahfud are two great figures, popular, full of experience, and firm in eradicating corruption. He also assessed that Mahfud was known as a legal expert.

“Collaboration between a capable administrator, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, experienced in the field of government and a legal expert. Mr. Mahfud MD and everyone can see, the entire Indonesian nation, how great law enforcement is carried out by Mr. Ganjar Pranowo,” he said.

Yasin saw that of the three candidate pairs contesting in the 2024 presidential election, only Ganjar-Mahfud were truly pursuing a career as a villager.

“From the village until now, only Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, the rest are elite people who don’t know village people, village people. Mr. Ganjar Pranowo is a village figure, grew up from the village, made a career from the village, and can work with the village people, protect the village people ,” explained Yasin.

On behalf of the Islamic boarding school community, Yasin invited the Indonesian people to think clearly in determining the nation’s presidential and vice presidential candidates. According to him, only Ganjar-Mahfud are truly worthy to lead Indonesia.

“May Allah grant that Mr. Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD can win the 2024 presidential election,” he said.

Yasin also believes that only Ganjar-Mahfud can continue the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“God willing, Pak Ganjar Pranowo will also continue the good things that Pak Jokowi has done to continue as long as these programs are in the interests of the people, for the welfare of the people, Pak Ganjar Pranowo, I am sure that Pak Ganjar will continue all the good things,” said Yasin.

Meanwhile, Siti Atikoh expressed her gratitude for Kiai Yasin’s support. Ganjar’s wife stated that she traveled around West Java, Central Java and today in Yogyakarta.

Atikoh saw that the response from the Kiai at the Islamic boarding school was extraordinary.

“Of course this makes me feel honored, the feeling of receiving extraordinary moral support, and this gives rise to optimism for us. It turns out that God willing, with the support of the kiai and prayers from these people, God willing, everything will run smoothly and be made easier,” said Atikoh.