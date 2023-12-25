The creations that come to us in relation to this very popular franchise will never cease to surprise us. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can learn that, on Reddit, the user stevecarcamo has shared a fusion of two mons, Sirfetch’d y Corviknight, creating a stunning image where Sirfetch'd is dressed in Corviknight's armor. This fusion suggests the creation of a knight who combines both attack and defense.

The truth is that it looks phenomenal, you can check it out below:

Corviknight/Sirfetch’d fusion!

What do you think?

