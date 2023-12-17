Saudi Arabia never ceases to surprise the world with its pharaonic building projects. A year ago we told you about the plans of a group of investors to build The Line, a linear ecocity with two parallel skyscrapers more than 120 km long in the middle of the desert.

The new proposal from these investors is somewhat less ambitious, but just as spectacular: Siranna, a spa hotel for millionaires with the appearance of a medieval fortress that, due to its design and location, seems straight out of the pages of Tolkien's novels.

The new tourism project that Saudi Arabia wants to embark on has at luxury and exclusivity as the backbone a lodging experience only available to a lucky few.

Siranna has the appearance of a medieval fortress formed by a distinctive central hexagonal tower that seems to be sculpted directly into the mountain, under which the entire luxury resort unfolds until reaching the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba.

Its promoters affirm that this maximum luxury destination will have a hotel with 65 rooms and 35 exclusive residencesoffering panoramic views of the Red Sea.





The resort is conceived as an oasis of swimming pools in the arid desert of rock and dust





The idea of ​​the project is that the building is integrated into the rock of the mountain

Clients staying at this luxury resort must access by sea, this being the only possible route since protecting the rear of the luxury complex is a large rock mountain, in the purest style of the Minas Tirith fortress from The Lord. of the rings. The objective is for the “fortress of luxury” to integrate into the rock and sand environment in harmony.

The Siranna resort provides its guests with an exclusive beach club, several spas with infinity pools and state-of-the-art wellness facilities for guests to unwind and relax with treatments in an absolutely tranquil environment isolated from the world. However, this isolation does not prevent you from enjoying sophisticated gastronomic proposals, luxury boutiques and high-level entertainment events.

Behind the ambitious projects of The Line and Siranna There is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, with an estimated capital of 700,000 million euros that come mainly from the profits obtained by Saudi Arabia from the sale of oil.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia registered NEOM in 2019 as an instrument to promote Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 Plan, with the aim of attracting foreign investment beyond interest in its oil reserves.

The reason for the leaders of Saudi Arabia to embark on these ambitious projects is to open a new avenue of tourist and investment attractiveness opportunities for their territory, beyond the deposits that lie beneath.

Saudi Arabia's bet is hopefulnot only for those who have the financial capacity to afford a vacation in a luxury resort like the one Siranna promises, but for the efforts to stop depending on fossil fuels that it reveals.

In Xataka | Saudi Arabia's new megatower is called Observatory. And it will be a crystalline skyscraper for snow lovers

Image |NEOM