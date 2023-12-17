In operating systems like Android, you can end up granting a series of permissions to the different applications that you install.

For example, you can grant permissions automatically, other permissions forever, or those permissions for only oncesuch as access to your camera or your location.

Well, a similar functionality is on its way to Google Chrome in Android and has already appeared in a flag in the Canary version of the browser.

The engineer @Leopeva64 has discovered that Google is working on an option called “unique permissions” to Google Chrome an Android.

At the moment this is a preliminary feature and must be activated with a flag.

Its operation is quite simple, since when it comes to granting permission for anything, such as a microphone, camera or location for a website we are visiting, we will now have four options.

The option to close the window. Allow on every visit, which is basically always allow. Do not allow, which means blocking it forever. Or this new allow this time permission, which is only granted in the current session.

In any case, you can always change your mind later by going to the site settings and this is done by clicking the icon located to the left of the address bar in Chrome.