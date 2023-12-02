In Habersham County, northwest Georgia, they have what is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating art galleries in the entire United States: a large plot with dozens and dozens of old school buses that, over the years, have ended up transformed into improvised canvases for graffiti artists. A complete “bus cemetery” converted into a pilgrimage point for tourists and lovers of urban art. Thousands of kilometers away, in Singapore, they have also decided to take advantage of the old coaches, although with a quite different approach: they have used them to set up a huge luxury hotel next to the beach.

The result is curious to say the least… and exclusive.

Welcome to The Bus Collective. This is how they have named this surprising tourist complex located in Changi, Singapore, and which is presented as the first resort hotel in Southeast Asia built from old adapted buses. Its facilities cover a large area of ​​8,600 square meters (m2) and offers around twenty rooms, the same number of coaches that the company has been in charge of rescuing, conditioning and providing all kinds of luxuries.









Between the beach and the airport. To round out its offer, the complex is located in Changi Village, just nine kilometers from the Changi City Point shopping area and Singapore EXPO, one of the largest convention spaces in the country. The beach is also two kilometers away and an international airport, Singapore Changi Airport, is just one kilometer away. The complex held a grand opening in early November, but did not officially open until last Friday.

Not suitable for all travelers. They may attract attention from the outside, but inside the rooms at The Bus Collective are not far from those of a four or five star hotel: their accommodation measures 45 square meters, has capacity for between three and four adults and has beds King or Queen size. Inside they have a bathroom – some with a bathtub -, a safe and a TV.

That its interiors are not reminiscent of those of a conventional coach does not mean that its managers have left some touches that are difficult to find in more orthodox hotels. The buses have been renovated, but they retain the steering wheel, the driver’s seat and the windows, in addition to of course their narrow and elongated shape. On their website they also offer several categories that remember Singapore’s historical ties with the United Kingdom, such as King George or Queen Victoria.





















A three-figure ticket. Spending an evening on The Collective Bus costs significantly more than traveling around Singapore on a coach. The CNBC network explains that to sleep in one of its exclusive rooms you have to pay at least 398 Singapore dollars per night, equivalent to about 270 euros.

On its website it offers some rooms for the beginning of December for 548 dollars, almost 375 euros. To make the complex more accessible, some of its buses, former vehicles used by SBS Transit, the company in charge of public transportation in Singapore, have special ramps.

Taking out ecological chest. During its inauguration, the hotel showed off its facilities, but also for what it considers to be one of its great strengths: sustainability. “We are redefining luxury hotels and taking Singapore’s tourism industry to a new phase of environmental protection,” says Micker Sia. “This project demonstrates the synergy between nature and tourism. We are revitalizing ‘retired’ buses and offering unique experiences.”

Behind the project are the agency WTS Travel & Tours and its partners LHN Group and Sky Win Holding. Its objective, emphasizes WTS Travel: to bet on “sustainable luxury” thanks to the transformation of twenty retired buses into suites.

Images: WTS Travel and The Bus Collective

In Xataka: The discreet real estate hit of Sandra and Amancio Ortega: renting hotels to hotels