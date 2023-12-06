Operators are constantly making changes to their rate portfolio, until they identify those that meet customer expectations and needs. In the case of Simyo, it seems that its 100 Mbps fiber rate has not had the expected acceptance in the market and it has chosen, once again, to eliminate its trace from the website.

If the operator market in our country is characterized by something, it is by the great dynamism they print in their commercial strategies. Finding the perfect formula with which to attract new registrations without losing competitiveness in the market is not always easy. And this means that, in many situations, it is necessary to adjust the number of options in the catalog. However, Simyo’s case seems to go further.

Round trips at the 100 Mbps rate

The orange operator had a 100 Mbps fiber rate as a base option which, with a price of 26 euros per month, became a good option for its customers. Especially if we also contracted a mobile line, the price of which dropped to 18.99 euros per month. A very attractive rate for all those who do not need an ultra-fast connection in their daily lives. However, last March it decided to eliminate it from its catalog, establishing 300 Mb as the base rate.

Just a few months later, specifically in August of this same year, Simyo seemed to listen to its customers and chose to return 100 Mbps fiber to the market. In this case, the price was somewhere between the two that we mentioned previously: with a cost of €22.99 although, yes, without the possibility of obtaining any reduction regardless of whether we decided to opt for a combined package. Despite this, it was very interesting for very specific uses, such as a second residence, a student apartment or any other scenario in which it would not be very profitable to invest a greater amount of money in improving the connection.

Permanently deleted?

At the time of writing, it appears that Simyo has reconsidered the decision again taken just a few months ago. And, if we go to their website, we can see how if we want to contract any fiber rate, we have to go for the 300 Mbps fiber that costs 25.99 euros. It can go down to 21.99 euros if we contract, along with fiber, a mobile line with a rate higher than 10 euros per month.

The options we now have to contract our fiber with Simyo are, therefore, as follows:

300 Mb fiber: 25.99 euros per month or 21.99 per month if we contract a contract mobile line with a cost of 10 euros or more. 600 Mb fiber: 27.99 euros per month or 23.99 euros per month if we contract it with a mobile contract line of 10 euros or more. 1Gb fiber: 29.99 euros per month or 25.99 euros per month if it is accompanied by a mobile line with a cost of 10 euros or more.

All of them are symmetrical, with the same rise both downward and upward, and the router is included in the service to have WiFi in the place where we decide to carry out the installation.