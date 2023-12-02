The actor Simu Liu who has given life to Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not attend an event due to health problems.

Simu Liu is in the best moment of his career, since after starring in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021) he has become world famous and remains an important piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now he has worried fans with a post on his social networks.

We recently learned that Simu Liu had a torn Achilles heel and now, he has withdrawn from Disney World’s 2023 Candlelight Processional event, where celebrities tell the Christmas story, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

This is how he explained his absence:

“I am absolutely devastated to have to leave Disney World’s 2023 Candlelight Processional. For those who were hoping to see me, know that I was also looking forward to being a part of your vacation. My health and that of my family are of utmost importance to me. After all, that’s the spirit of this season! And so, after some health problems, I made the difficult decision to stay home. Something tells me that this is not the last time you see me in Candlelight… Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for 2024! Simu Liu says.

As we can see, it does not specify what health problems or the severity. But even so, social networks have been filled with comments of concern and speedy recovery.

He has two Marvel movies scheduled.

In the coming years, we will surely see Simu Liu in a sequel to Shang-Chi and in such brutal events for the MCU as Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). While in 2024 we will see him in Arthur, alongside Mark Wahlberg, where an adventure racer adopts a stray dog ​​called to join him in an epic endurance race. He has also filmed Last Breath, based on the documentary where a diver is trapped at the bottom of the sea with very little chance of being rescued.

So let’s hope that everything goes well with Simu Liu’s health and he has a speedy recovery so that he can be in the best conditions to face all the challenges that will arise in the coming years.

While we can watch Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings on the Disney Plus streaming platform with this link.

