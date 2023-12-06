Interview with the parent of the Nerazzurri coach: “My son has changed: he is focused on the club’s objectives, concrete and always finds the solution to problems. Last year, a period of criticism, I would have responded but he always tells me to stay calm”

It was just after midnight. Less than two hours earlier, Federico Gatti had given Juve the victory against Monza when the draw seemed to have been written. Simone Inzaghi’s phone rings: Lautaro Martinez’s name on the display. “Mister, tell me the truth: when he scored against Juventus you fell off the sofa eh”. The rest of the conversation remains secret, but this sentence is enough to tell the very strong relationship that the Inter coach was able to create with his team. Dad Giancarlo Inzaghi smiles as he talks about Simone, thinking back to the difficult months of last year, to the wonderful spring with the Champions League final and to this autumn full of victories and satisfactions. And from his particular observation point he also notices something that everyone else misses.