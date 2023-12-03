Simon Pegg thinks Tom Cruise will pursue other creative opportunities when he leaves the Mission Impossible franchise

Cruise is known for challenging himself in his roles by performing his own stunts, some in which he has put his life on the line, testing the nerves of the directors who have directed him in each film in the Mission Impossible saga. Simon Pegg, an actor who has played Benji Dunn in every Mission Impossible film since JJ Abrams’ 2006 third installment, has witnessed many of those moments.

During a recent interview with The Independent, the star of the Cornetto trilogy was asked if he saw himself working with Tom Cruise when the Mission Impossible saga ends, the actor responded. “Don’t know. “I love working with Tom and he’s a lot of fun to work with, but I have a feeling that when Tom goes off and does other things, it will be something completely different.” And he assured that Cruise “Has a completely different age in his career,” he explained. “He’s a very good actor, a very, very good actor, as we’ve seen in Magnolia and Jerry Maguire… I think when he finally stops jumping, he’ll have a third act. And yeah, it would be nice to be a part of that.”

In the interview the actor recognized his Nerd side

Having starred in Doctor Who, Star Trek and Star Wars, Pegg was typecast for Nerd roles, which he felt “might be a slight mischaracterization. It’s definitely part of my life and I still enjoy that kind of stuff, I guess. But I think there is a lot more to me than just that.”

Pegg admitted in the interview that he finds it difficult to sell himself since he made a name for himself in those types of films. “I think the term has been appropriated in a way,” he says. “Nerds were always the people on the outside and now they are at the center of the entertainment industrial complex. Being a nerd now means watching Iron Man…But that’s not true either, because I recently went to a convention and there are still a large number of people for whom this is vitally important because it offers them a world in which they feel included. and he added “True nerds are different and also charming.”

However, he also revealed that: “I worry that people are more upset about who has been chosen for the Fantastic Four than about genuine things happening in Ukraine or Gaza. “It’s almost easier to get angry about it because it’s not real.” And even when they tackle serious topics, he suggests that often “the same level of debate about who plays which superhero or which spaceship is the best applies to serious topics like geopolitics and sexual identity.

What do you think Tom Cruise will tackle another type of cinema when he leaves Mission: Impossible?

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.