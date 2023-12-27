loading…

Spirit Airlines admits it was wrong in the incident where a 6-year-old boy boarded the wrong plane. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – A six-year-old boy, traveling alone to visit his grandmother for the Christmas holidays, boarded the wrong plane. This is the confession of the American low-cost airline, Spirit Airlines.

The story has some similarities to 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'. In the 1992 comedy, Macaulay Culkin's character is separated from his family at the airport, and ends up arriving in New York instead of Miami.

A boy named Casper was also heading to Florida from Philadelphia last week, but was somehow sent by the airline to the wrong city.

His grandmother Maria Ramos, who had been waiting for him at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, told WINK News she was shocked after being told the child was not on the Spirit Airlines flight. The suitcase had arrived, but not the child.

“I ran into the plane to the flight attendant and asked her, 'Where is my grandson? He was handed over to you in Philadelphia?' He said, 'No, I don't have children,'” Ramos recalled.

Luckily, Casper was able to call his grandmother and tell her he had landed. He was actually at the Orlando airport, about 160 miles northeast of Fort Myers.

Ramos said Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse her for her travel expenses to Orlando to pick up her grandchildren. But, according to the woman, what she really wanted was answers. “I want them to call me. Tell me how my grandson got to Orlando. How did it happen? Did they take him off the plane? The flight attendant – after Mom handed over the documents – did she let him go alone? He got on the wrong plane himself?” he asked.

Spirit Airlines confirmed Saturday that on December 21 “an unaccompanied child traveling from Philadelphia to Fort Myers boarded the wrong flight to Orlando.” It emphasized that the child “was always under the care and supervision of Spirit Team Members, and as soon as we discovered the error, we immediately took steps to communicate with the family.”

The incident is now under investigation, the airline said, adding: “we apologize to the family for this experience.”

(ahm)