Suara.com – Shin Tae-yong was in the spotlight because he crossed out the names of several star players. It turns out that the Iraqi coach, Jesus Casas, will also do the same thing.

Iraq has been preparing seriously for the 2023 Asian Cup. Jesus Casas did not even hesitate to send an ultimatum to his players to improve their quality.

Reporting from Winwin, this coach from Spain did this to Youssef Al-Amyn. Even though this 20 year old player performed well when he met the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

When Iraq beat the Indonesian national team with a score of 5-1, Youssef Al-Amyn contributed a goal for the team nicknamed the Mesopotamian Lions.

However, Youssef Al-Amyn received a warning because he was not optimal at his club. This 20 year old winger has had a career in the German league, Eintracht Braunschweig.

According to Transfermarkt data, Youssef has only played six matches in the league. He hasn't even contributed goals or assists.

Therefore, Jesus Casas gave him an ultimatum to improve himself, so that he could get the opportunity to play at the club.

If not, then this Spanish coach is reluctant to give a guarantee whether Youssef Al-Amyn will get a place in the Mesopotamian Lions squad.

Moreover, Youssef Al-Amyn's rivals in Iraq are Danilo Al-Saed and Ali Jasim who are on the rise.

Meanwhile, Iraq is one of the opponents of the Indonesian national team in the group phase. Then the other two teams are Japan and Vietnam.