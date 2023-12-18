Pobega gets hurt, the 18-year-old Serbian comes in and immediately explodes the San Siro. He wanted to be a lawyer, he was a midfielder, a playmaker and a centre-forward, now for Pioli he is the centre-back of the future

Francesco Pietrella

17 December 2023 (modified 18 December 2023 | 01:12) – MILAN

Jan-Carlo Simic took inspiration from his old life and then let himself go, overwhelmed by hugs. Before embarking on a career as a central defender he was a playmaker, a midfielder and a striker. One of those who elbow and sting. The first professional goal on his debut with Milan was born like this. Di Gregorio saves on Florenzi, the Rossoneri take the corner, the scheme fails and Reijnders starts again. At this point we use the usual concept, “ball to Leao and he does something”. And in fact Rafa swings like he knows how to do on the left. The eighteen-year-old Simic, who came up for the occasion, lurks like a hawk in the center of the area and stings like he did years ago with a precise shot, only to then slip under the south curve. The father cries in the stands, he almost doesn't believe it, his teammates embrace him enthusiastically and Pioli laughs on the bench. Monza defeated by an eighteen year old who glided over Milan a handful of years ago. A tale to tell and pass on.

the Maldini idol

At the end of the match he is still overwhelmed by emotions: “Incredible. All children dream of experiencing these sensations. I still can't believe that I made my debut and scored, I'm very grateful. Nobody believed in my debut, but they're all happy for me and I'm they said I deserved it. I'm very happy, I was working hard and long for this moment. And above all I'm happy to have been able to help the team just as my teammates helped me. The shirt? I'm giving it to my parents. The dedication is for them, they helped me to always stay on track.” He then reveals: “Maldini was my idol, which is why it's a dream for me to play at Milan. Since I was little I've been watching videos of him, I saw how he defended. Now for me it's a dream come true.”

like pole trees

Simic's story is reminiscent of that of Alberto Paloschi, who scored on his Serie A debut one winter day in 2008, against Siena at San Siro. Always under the South. The good thing is that the Serbian centre-back, born in Germany in 2005, is making his professional debut, while Paloschi had played and scored against Siena in the Italian Cup a couple of months earlier. Expected as a starter due to the emergency, the centre-back came on in the 23rd minute of the first half due to Pobega's injury, his twenty-eighth of the season. Simic shook Florenzi's hand, took Kjaer's high five and positioned himself on the center right, as the arm of the three-man defense redesigned by Pioli for the occasion. Personality in command: after a handful of minutes he recalled Loftus-Cheek, then scored in the 41st. Impossible to imagine a better debut. He who as a child dreamed of becoming a lawyer and making his parents happy, today excited in the stands. Last note: Jan-Carlo is not related to Dario Simic, Croatian central defender with 129 games for the Rossoneri from 2002 to 2008, but he also scored on his debut in the Rossoneri shirt, one September afternoon against Modena in 2002. Evidently the surname is a good one .

path

Jan had already impressed in the summer, in a friendly against Real Madrid. He physically makes the difference. Pioli had the opportunity to notice it during the American tour, but behind the first goal there was also the work of Ignazio Abate, the Primavera coach who built the defense around him. Last year he reached the Youth League semi-final as a protagonist, making eight appearances and a goal against Chelsea. This season he has played 14 games and another decisive goal. He knows how to set up, mark and duel with his head, his specialty. After the goal he received compliments from his teammates near the flag. He will have had no problems communicating: Simic speaks Italian, English, German, Serbian and French. In his free time he loves to see the world and travel. If he continues like this, Milan will help him make all his dreams come true.

