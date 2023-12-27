To treat a flu, Silvia Pinal entered a hospital in Mexico City, but without this representing anything worrying about her health.

According to her friend, journalist Juan José Origel, the 93-year-old actress has no problems beyond the normal limits of the disease. “I just spoke with Silvita and the lady has the flu, she is perfect, she is not bad. So it's nothing, nothing alarming, so they don't get scared or make a fuss,” Origel said in a video posted on social networks.

Tonight there were versions that the protagonist of “Viridiana” and “The Innocent” had been hospitalized since last December 22 and taken to intensive care. But last Sunday, the 24th, her daughter Sylvia Pasquel sHe uploaded a video to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and that he would be with the family that night.

Until midnight this Tuesday, neither Pasquel nor Luis Enrique Guzmán, son of the nonagenarian actress, have answered their phone to clarify the health status of the legend of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Last week the journalist Mario de la Reguera reported on the radio program “Fórmula Espectacular” that Pinal would have respiratory tract discomfort and was being provided with hot oxygen to counteract it.

According to medical studies, warm oxygen allows optimal levels of humidification that facilitate the patient's mucoliary transport. The version was denied by those close to “Chivis”, who assured that it was in perfect condition.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions