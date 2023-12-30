The return home will have to wait a little longer for the actress Silvia Pinalsince her treating doctor has decided that staying a few more hours in the hospital is necessary to not run any risk when she is discharged, which is expected to happen on the last day of 2023.

“It is not a sure thing, but if everything continues to evolve as it has up to now, she will be discharged tomorrow, but everything can change, so let's be very cautious,” declared the Daniel Sierradoctor of Silvia Pinal.

Dr. Daniel Sierra explained that, to discharge a patient like Silvia Pinal, three important factors must be successfully developed.

“The most important thing is that you tolerate an oral route, that you have a good state of hydration, that you eat well so that you have a good caloric intake, because if not we are going to return to the point that brought us here, the metabolic issues,” explained the doctor. .

Dr. Sierra continued by saying that the following is a good pulmonary rehabilitation, which is what has been difficult for Silvia Pinal; but it is very important that it is carried out to the letter, in order to have efficient management of the expulsion of secretions, since this will allow oxygenation to be preserved.

Finally, physical rehabilitationso that the patient has muscular strength and is not lying down all the time, she can change position and thus avoid ulcers, but above all that she has respiratory strength.

“We have to fulfill these three pillars so that we consider that his return home is safe and effective. We are already in the final stretch of this rehabilitation and if things go as they are now, we can consider that the discharge can be safe tomorrow. “explained the doctor.

But he stressed that upon being discharged, Silvia Pinal She should continue rehabilitation at home, because it is an environment in which she feels most comfortable.

“At home we have everything, in some way we have been taking things with us over the years, we have an oxygen concentrator, even the phlegm aspirator, which the doctor recommended so that this does not happen to us again, and they will be as always two nurses in her care,” said the actress's assistant, Efigenia Ramos.

Efigenia shared that the diva of Mexican cinema is in a very good mood, He was joking and had a very good breakfast even though he has a soft diet (porridge), and spends time watching television.

He also shared that Silvia Pinal has ordered a paella for New Year's dinner, although at home she is already waiting for another traditional dish, cod; but the reality is that there will be no celebration as such, since it is necessary for the actress to rest, and if anything there will be a meal with her daughters.

Because Silvia Pinal's house is very cold, as Efigenia explained, The possibility is already being handled that next winter the actress will be taken to her house in Acapulco, which did not suffer much damage with the arrival of Hurricane Otis and its repairs are almost completed.

“For now we are going to condition her house (in Pedregal) so that it is warmer, because that is her environment, she likes her house, she goes down to the kitchen and says, 'how I like my kitchen!', all the time “Time tells.”

She also clarified that the actress has never been depressed, she has been in low spirits due to the illness, but nothing more, she has even answered calls from very close friends.

Silvia Pinal

