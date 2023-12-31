Alejandra Guzman She is very excited to receive the New Year with his mother, Silvia Pinalafter she overcame a health crisis caused by a case of influenza that led to pneumonia.

This Sunday morning, the singer She went very early to the hospital where the first actress is being treated and ready to receive her, she gave some statements to the press.

“I'm coming to take my mom out, happy New Year,” said Guzmán. “I'm excited, I'm happy, we're going to discharge her, last time it was Covid and now because of influenza,” she added.

Pinal remained in the hospital for ten days during which she was treated in intensive care, until a few days ago her health improved considerably, allowing her to share with her loved ones the end-of-the-year celebration for which they are organizing an intimate meal with her loved ones.

“It is a great day for me, we will be able to be with her and enjoy it, thank you all for your blessings”said.

This is the third time that the protagonist of “Viridiana” He spends the holiday season in the hospital, in 2021 he got COVID and last year he also faced the flu.

Now, after overcoming a third crisis, a space has been set up in his house so that he can continue carrying out his recovery in the company of his family, who will also take safety measures such as wearing a gown and face masks.

“She is strong and has shown… that's where I come from, what wood, what a woman, I love being able to finally come for her,” said the interpreter of “I was waiting for you.”

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions