The leading actress Silvia Pinal is still hospitalized due to the flu she caught a few days ago; However, there is good news about her health.

According to statements made this Thursday by her daughter, the singer Alejandra GuzmanPinal She left the intensive care area, and can now eat and breathe on her own.

“We have very good news for you! They are going to move her to fourth grade now, it is great news. She has just eaten very well, she is already swallowing on her own and breathing, she no longer has the mask. She is doing very well and I am very happy because, little by little, he has regained his strength and they will see Silvia Pinal for a long time,” he said.

Outside the Médica Sur facilities, the rocker He expressed that his mother may possibly spend the New Year at home, but at this moment the priority is for her to continue improving gradually.

“We want her to go little by little, the doctor already spoke with us and told us that they are going to move her to the fourth room and from there we will see how she evolves to take her home. They have to continue taking her out and help her expectorate the phlegm that are very dense, but here we go,” he added.

The interpreter said she was emotional, because It has been many days in the hospital, but fortunately his mother seems to be recovering.: “There she goes. She's in God's hands. I love her, I need her, I don't let go of her. I take care of her more than anyone else, I don't live with her, but I'm present there.”

The rocker also explained that her mother is aware that the public and the media have been paying attention to her health, so she appreciates the love and even sent a message: “As a good artist, she sends you a very strong hug from her cot”.

Although they hope that the diva will receive 2024 from home, if this does not happen, Alejandra assured that she will spend these days in the hospital.

“My mother has given her entire life to her audience and she is looking forward to it, here we are supporting her, trying to inject all the energy and life we ​​can here goes, I hope she spends the New Year at home, there are only a few days left, the good thing is which is better,” he concluded.

