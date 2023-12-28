Actress Silvia Pinal, 92 years old and considered the last diva of Mexican Golden Cinema, She has been hospitalized for influenza since the early hours of December 21, although her evolution is positive, as revealed this Wednesday by her daughter, the singer Alejandra Guzmán.

In statements to the media, Guzmán corroborated the rumors that pointed to her mother's hospitalization and added that she arrived at the hospital before Christmas accompanied by her children Luis Enrique Guzmán and Silvia Pasquel.

“My mom was hospitalized because she got the flu. So it was very complicated and we came to get rid of all her phlegm,” said the singer, who stressed that Pinal “has been improving incredibly well.”

The interpreter insisted on her mother's good health, commenting that she has “a very strong heart.”

Pinal, born in the city of Guyamas, in Sonora, is considered one of the greats of the golden age of Mexican cinema, like other symbols such as Dolores del Río (1904-1983) and María Félix (1914-2002).

One of the most impressive aspects of Pinal's career is her extensive interpretation of leading roles and great characters, in an industry in which these ended when women turned 40.

During part of his career, He worked with the Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, with whom he filmed films such as 'Viridiana' (1961) – the “most important role of my career”, as he has said on several occasions and with which he won the Palme d'Or at Cannes -, in addition from 'The Exterminating Angel' (1962) and 'Simon of the Desert' (1965).

Already at a more mature age, Pinal also became a close figure for a whole new generation of Mexicans when he produced and presented the anthology series 'Woman, real life cases' (1986-2007) on open television in Mexico .

In 2021, the actress suffered health problems after contracting coronavirus, for which she was also admitted to a hospital.

