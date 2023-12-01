The Udinese goalkeeper gives guarantees, as does the Granata centre-back. In attack, the Rossoneri could score their first goal of the season against Frosinone

Samuele Mandarò

This weekend Fantasy Football already starts with the match between Monza and Juve tomorrow. Here are our training tips. There are more and more games to be played and, unfortunately, there are also more and more injured players. Pioli has to invent something in defense, Mazzarri no longer has left backs, and many fantasy coaches don’t know who to field. We come to the rescue by using the FantaGOAT training algorithm, which thanks to Artificial Intelligence evaluates 7000 variables per player per match with the aim of providing the best advice, week after week.

doorman

In goal we field Silvestri (deployability 6.41), aware of the absence of Bijol which could be a factor. However, Udinese is the fourth best defense for xG conceded in the last five after teams like Juventus, Lazio and Inter; Verona, on the other hand, is last in Serie A for expected goals. Silvestri has an average Fantavore of 4.9 on Fantaampionato, but this could be a favorable match.

defenders

We deploy a three-man defense and rely on Buongiorno (6.01). The new national team player, however, is the first defender for stolen balls and the second for shots on goal in the last five games. Also inside Dragusin (6.18) against Empoli, the 18th team for shots taken. Furthermore, Dragusin has only received two failures on Fantasy Championship in the last eight matchdays. The most courageous and creative fantasy coaches, then, can deploy Ebosele (6.11): he is the first defender for dribbling in the last five matchdays and also the third for fouls suffered.

midfielders

The first name we mention in midfield is that of Thorstvedt (6.39) against Roma. He is the third midfielder for total shots in the last five and the first for shots on goal. The second name is that of a balancer like Frendrup (6.03). He has never received a failure on Fantaampionato and is also the leading midfielder for stolen balls. And then what do you do, leave Chukwueze (6.33) out after the great goal against Borussia? He is second in Milan for shots per 90 minutes but has a low percentage of shots on target, 22%. We still trust him. We conclude peacefully with Luis Alberto (6.73). Best midfielder in Serie A by expected goals excluding penalties in the last five. He creates fewer expected assists for his teammates, but he shoots more and is much more present in the area.

attackers

Shall we give Jovic one last chance (6.39)? Against Frosinone, the worst team in terms of expected goals against, it can be done. He missed big opportunities against Fiorentina and in the final against Borussia Dortmund, but he is always present in the penalty area. Another imaginative attacker to recommend is Banda (6.58), who with 1.82 npxG in the last five games, is the tenth player in Serie A for scoring opportunities. He is also the third striker for shots on goal in the same period. He should start from the bench, but the last name of the day is Isaksen (6.84): it makes sense to also start him during the game. Protagonist against Celtic with five shots, he will bring his desire to score to the championship too.

