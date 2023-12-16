Between theories and secrets, season 2 of Silo promises to unravel enigmas from another world

Silo season 1 left us stunned and speculating about the fate of Juliette and the mysterious world of the silo. Now, with the arrival of season 2, theories are emerging that promise shocking answers and unexpected revelations. Here we explore some of the most resonant, weaving a web of possibilities that challenge our perception of this exciting universe.

A new planet and the Silo experiment

The idea that the silos could be located on an alien planet, far from Earth, has gained traction among fans. This theory suggests that the silos are temporary refuges in a failed terraforming process, which would explain why life outside them seems so hostile. While there are elements that connect the silos to Earth, this hypothesis raises questions about the true nature of their environment.

Another fascinating theory proposes that the silo is actually a large-scale psychological experiment. This perspective suggests that the existence of the silo and its controlled environment are a study in human behavior under extreme conditions. As in other works that explore similar concepts, this idea questions the reality that the characters think they know.

A link to more mysteries

The steel door discovered deep in the silo is a central point of intrigue. This could be the entrance to a network of connected silos, perhaps as part of a control center or an archive that holds secrets about the real purpose of the silo and the outside world. Its existence raises questions about true history and knowledge that could threaten the established order.

Bernard's decision to keep the broken hard drive, despite his apparent intention to destroy it, suggests that there is more information to be discovered. This action hints that Bernard is not the ultimate authority, but rather part of a larger ruling entity, adding a layer of complexity to his character and the power structure in the silo.

The importance of a keychain and secret plans

Bernard's keychain, with his number 18, could be a communication device with other silos. This would indicate an interconnected network of silos, each with its own supervisor. The room Bernard accesses could be a monitoring and control center not only for his silo but also for communicating with others, positioning him as a key figure in a broader network.

The conversation between Sims and his wife Camille suggests that they might be up to something. Sims' access to inside information and Camille's tactical shift to IT could be part of a plan to gain more power or understanding over the ins and outs of the silo.

A rebellion underway?

Juliette's survival and her journey beyond the silo pose challenges to the constructed reality of the silo. This could incite a rebellion within the silo, leading the inhabitants to question the rules and the world as they know it. The discrepancy between the perception of a dangerous outside world and the idyllic images displayed on the cleaners' helmets could be a tactic to ensure sensor cleanliness, but it could also be the spark that ignites questioning and doubt.

With these theories in mind, Silo season 2 promises to be an even more exciting and in-depth exploration of human nature, mystery, and survival. Fans are eager to discover what lies beyond the confines of the silo and what future awaits Juliette and her community in this intriguing post-apocalyptic world.