Italy off the Silk Road: what changes in relations with China

Now it’s official. Italy has left the Silk Road, the Italian version of the official name of the project launched by Xi Jinping in 2013, Belt and Road Initiative. Already during the electoral campaign for the 2022 vote, the future prime minister Giorgia Meloni and her allies had repeatedly repeated their intention to exit the agreement signed by the Conte government in March 2019. And in the end, about two weeks from the deadline of 23 December to communicate the non-renewal, there was the formal step. Now the question arises about China’s possible reaction.



The news of Italy’s farewell certainly cannot please Xi, who last October celebrated in Beijing the tenth anniversary of the project he launched a few months after his rise to power as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and president of the People’s Republic . This is the first known defection among the numerous countries that became part of the infrastructure and trade plan. Italy’s attempt to depoliticize the choice seems to have partly worked, but it certainly did not neutralize the possible backlash.

Although in 2019 the decision to join the project was presented (probably genuinely) as a purely commercial step, Italy’s entry had been described as a great political success by Beijing. For the first time, a G7 country joined the Belt and Road. Even more: Italy, the cradle of Western civilisation, recognized the validity of China’s global role. To support all this, the inclusion among the agreements of the return by Italy of 796 archaeological finds to China. A bit like restoring China’s historical role on the global stage, giving it back what it deserved at the end of that “century of humiliations” (when the Asian country had lost numerous pieces of its territory in a series of unequal treaties with Western powers) which the Communist Party vowed never to repeat.

Meloni tries to neutralize the political value of Italy’s choice

Just as Italy’s entry had, despite itself, taken on a political value, so too does Italy’s exit now. From Beijing’s perspective, in fact, the choice takes place due to indications from the United States. It is certainly no mystery that Washington has repeatedly expressed its opposition to Italian participation in the Belt and Road. Even without ever explicitly asking to leave, with the Meloni government also repeatedly denying the existence of pressure from Washington.

But the pressure can also be indirect and certainly for a government that wants to give signs of reassurance on its Atlanticist line, remaining within the Chinese project would have been difficult. Perhaps impossible, considering the fact that in 2024 Italy is called to host the G7 summit. And so, in the Chinese vision, exit from the Silk Road would demonstrate that Italian foreign policy, as well as European foreign policy in general, would be too little autonomous compared to the US strategy, which according to Beijing is devoted precisely to its containment.

On the other hand, China appreciated the Meloni government’s attempts not to emphasize the decision and indeed to try to give a series of reassurances on the desire to deepen the relationship on the commercial front. Meloni made no announcements on Belt and Road either at or during the G7 summit in Hiroshima Biden’s visit to the White House. But he actually sent three government ministers to China: Antonio Tajani, Daniela Santanchè and Anna Maria Bernini, to show that he wanted to continue and indeed improve cooperation.

“It’s not a decisive setback”

From Beijing, where the Italian decision had been known for several months and more than anything else was expected to understand the communication methods, some reassurances on the possible reaction arrived. “The possible withdrawal may not become a decisive setback in bilateral relations,” the Global Times had written during Tajani’s visit. Translation: You’ll miss out on a fast track, but you might avoid retaliation. Especially if good will is shown on the Italian side, useful to mask the damage to the image of the Chinese project which for the first time seems destined to lose a participant.

It is inevitable that Italian companies fear some repercussions, but so far several guarantees have been received from the Italian government that there will be no significant retaliation. Beijing is obviously keeping the door open to making this decision a factor in future bilateral talks, but at the same time it may not be in its interests to start a diplomatic crisis at this stage which already contains several uncertainties. Especially if Italy really tries to fill that strategic partnership which celebrates its twentieth anniversary in 2024 and which Tajani said was “more important than the Silk Road”.

A sign of potential reassurance comes from the probable trip to Beijing of Sergio Mattarellawhich should be received by Xi in early 2024.

Subscribe to the newsletter