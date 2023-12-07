Italy out of the Silk Road: Beijing condemns the denigration of the agreement

The China has criticized the “denigration” of the ‘new’ Silk Road in the aftermath of the rumors about Italy’s formal exit from the infrastructure project. “China firmly opposes the denigration and weakening cooperation on Belt and Road construction, and opposes the clash between camps,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Beijing did not directly comment on Italy’s decision to withdraw from the project (Bri) , but the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that there are over 150 participating countries, proof of the fact that it is “the largest international cooperation platform in the world today”. “This embodies the enormous charm and l “global influence of the joint construction of the Belt and Road”, added Wang, recalling how Italy participated in the BRI forum in Beijing last October.

“I think that we must maintain and improve commercial and economic cooperation relations with China but that the Silk Road instrument did not give the results that were expected“. This was said by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, visiting the stands of the Craft Fair, responding to those who asked her for a comment on Italy’s exit from the Silk Road. “Well, I believe you, she had signed it , after which Conte must explain to us the reason why we are the only nation that has joined the Silk Road, but we are not the nation that has the largest trade with Chinaeven between European economies.”

