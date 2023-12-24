Konami surprised everyone and everyone with the announcement of several Silent Hill projects at the end of 2022. One of those that drew attention for being a completely new installment of the series is Silent Hill: Townfall. Although the wait to find out more about it has been silent, the studio in charge of the project shared hopeful news.

Although they are happy for the return of the series, many of the fans of Silent Hill They have not been very happy with the communication of Konami regarding the projects of the series, since they consider that he revealed them prematurely and rather he did it only as a warning that the series would be back, although not exactly soon.

When will there be news of the new Silent Hill?

It is because of the above that some are slowly beginning to get impatient to such a degree that the studios that develop them have had to break their silence to clarify that it is not their responsibility to talk more about the games, but rather it is up to Konami.

However, the study commissioned Silent Hill: Townfall, No Codehas just taken advantage of his Twitter account to communicate with his followers and comment on the status of the cryptic project.

The Scottish developer mentioned that it continues to build a “nightmare“and that the project turned out to be”larger” than I imagined, which could be taken as a positive.

Fans still don't know what the enigmatic Silent Hill: Townfall will be about

Unfortunately, he confirmed that he will not give more “signs“development this year, but fans will have to wait for next year, and he made it clear that this is a “promise” (via PCGamesN).

The bad news is that that was all the information the studio shared, so we don't know what approximate date to expect for the reveal of more details or if they will include a new trailer or (why not?) a premiere scheduled before it ends 2024which is not ruled out, but the something a little unlikely.

What do you think Silent Hill: Townfall will be about? Tell us in the comments.

