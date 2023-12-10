Suara.com – Persik Kediri succeeded in achieving an important victory after silencing hosts Persib Bandung with a score of 2-0 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api (GBLA) stadium in the continuation of the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 competition, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening WIB.

In that match, Persik Kediri’s two winning goals over Persib Bandung were scored by Renan da Silva from the penalty spot and Anderson Nascimento.

These results made Persik Kediri move RANS Nusantara from sixth place in the standings with 33 points from 22 matches. This victory also broke Persib Bandung’s previous record of 14 matches without defeat.

Peach Coach Marcelo Rospide. ANTARA/ Asmaul

After the match, Persik Kediri coach, Marcelo Rospide, admitted that he was proud of the struggle of his team in this match. Moreover, he admitted that the Persib Bandung team is one of the favorite teams in the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 competition.

“Tonight I am very happy and maybe it is a night we will always remember, because from the start we knew we would face a difficult opponent,” said Marcelo Rospide on the official Persik Kediri website.

“I also appreciate the players’ struggle on the field, because whatever tactics I prepare, it all depends on them,” said the coach from Brazil.

Marcelo Rospide also said that since preparing tactics and strategy at the start of the week, he had been finding out the opposing team’s strengths and trying to reduce them throughout the match.

“In the first half we were able to control the game, but unfortunately we couldn’t complete the opportunities we created. In the second half we were able to score a quick goal and after that Persib Bandung were able to press, but I’m happy that Persik Kediri was able to play disciplined and score the second goal and defend it until the end match,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Anderson do Nascimento, who scored the second goal for Persik Kediri in this match, expressed his thanks to all the supporters and the people of Kediri who continue to support the struggle at all times.

“I know they are holding a viewing party tonight to support us, that’s extraordinary support. Regarding my goal, it was all thanks to training, in every training session we always train together,” said Anderson.

“Now we have to continue to focus because every match in the Indonesian League is very tough and all matches are finals for Persik Kediri,” he concluded.