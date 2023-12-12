The day after Roma-Fiorentina, the Giallorossi coach sends a cryptic message…

No one like him ever. José Mourinho remains the perfect communicator, the best of all in terms of form and content, methods and timing. In this respect, the Special One is so refined that it manages to make itself heard, loudly, even when silent. He did it at the end of the match between his Roma and Fiorentina, avoiding speaking to journalists after what he considers to be refereeing errors. No, he didn’t say that. But the expressions on the bench when referee Rapuano waved the red cards in the faces of Zalewski and Lukaku tell more than a thousand words.

THE MATCH IN 4 SHOTS

Silence therefore. A concept that she also wanted to cover in today’s Instagram post. A post linked to four photos. In the first he wishes Nicolas Burdisso a happy birthday, accompanying them with this message: “Brothers are always brothers”. Next to the second, which portrays the banner displayed yesterday in the Curva Sud asking for him to remain a “Roman fan for life”, he writes: “Thank you thank you thank you” with yellow and red hearts attached. And we come to the third: it is the image of Kayode’s foul on Zalewski, probably considered by Mou to be very similar to the one that cost Lukaku the red card. Here the comment says a lot: “Silence is one of the great oratory arts, Marcus Tulius Cicero, old Roman wisdom”. The last one is dedicated to the ball boy who brought the message to Rui Patricio: “That was me 50 years ago. Well done boy”. Since last night, in his own way, he too can feel part of the group of “children” launched by Mou into the football of adults.