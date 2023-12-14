Women's health as a tool to improve the future of the next generations, both for its reproductive role and for the role that female health has towards the development of positive models in all areas and ages. It is the leitmotif of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) which, from today until 16 December 2023, at the Mico in Milan, brings together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital gynecologists ( Agoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite).

Large participation is expected – we read in a note – with important national and international speakers to give ample space to conscious planning of pregnancy, contraception, prevention and treatment of female tumors with the most advanced biological and surgical techniques, menopause , to pelvic floor pathologies. On the agenda several moments dedicated to ultrasound diagnosis and the challenge of endometriosis, a paradigmatic pathology of pelvic pain, without neglecting highly topical topics such as the influence of the environment on the expression of genes in the early stages of pregnancy, surrogate pregnancy, telemedicine, also reserving space for the problem of the 'truth' of information and the risk of fake news.

The Sigo congress was imagined as an open and dynamic moment on the crucial issues of women's health care, where opinions are compared and strengthened with national and international experts who will address issues that unite the two souls of the obstetric and gynecological world, of the hospital and the territory, with the idea of ​​laying the foundations for a productive discussion and comparison. Particular attention – concludes the note – is reserved for young people, for modern obstetrics and gynecology immersed in social reality, also through monothematic courses which will allow them to acquire and practice hands-on the most recent notions on topics with important clinical implications .